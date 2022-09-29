Avera Medical Minute
Local salons offer pink hair extensions for October Cancer Awareness Month

Avera Cancer Institute
Avera Cancer Institute(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Throughout October, a host of local hair salons will offer pink hair extensions to raise funds for patients and families battling cancer at the Avera Cancer Institute.

Below is a list of all the participating locations.

AVERA ST. LUKES - ABERDEEN

We Care Pink Hair at Avera St. Luke’s by Revive Day Spa

Avera Cancer Institute, East Lobby

· October 4th - 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM

· October 5th - 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Revive

· October 1 – October 29

· Appointments preferred – walk-ins accepted with possible wait

· 301 S Main St

· Call 605-725-6989

· Cash/Check/Credit

Hair Addictions

· October 1 – October 29

· Appointments preferred – walk-ins accepted with possible wait

· 416 S Dakota St

· Call 605-725-6989

· Cash/Check/Credit

H.I.P.

· October 1 – October 29

· Appointments preferred – walk-ins accepted with possible wait

· 420 Main Dakota St

· Call 605-380-2934

· Cash/Check/Credit

Audra’s Day Spa

· October 1 – October 29

· Appointments preferred – walk-ins accepted with possible wait

· 18 2nd Ave SE

· Call 605-626-6169

· Cash/Check/Credit

Urban Studio Salon

· October 1 – October 29

· Appointments preferred – walk-ins accepted with possible wait

· 209 Railroad Ave SE, Suite 5

· 605-725 2800

· Cash/Check/Credit

Tres Chic

· October 1 – October 29

· Appointments preferred – walk-ins accepted with possible wait

· 816 6th Ave SE #3,

· Call 605-229-4005

· Cash/Check/Credit

AVERA ST. MARY’S - PIERRE

We Care, Pink Hair at Avera St Mary’s.

The Helmsley Center in the Boutique of Hope.

· September 27th - 12:15 pm to 1:30 pm

· October 3rd - 10:30 am to noon

· October 4th - 10:30 am to 2:00 pm

· October 5th – 10:30 am to 2:00 pm

HairapheNailia

· October 1 – October 29

· Appointment only

· Main Street, Onida, SD

· Call 605-765-4271

· Cash or check

A Cut N Style

· October 1 – October 29

· Appointment preferred – walk-ins accepted with wait

· 207 E Missouri Ave, Ste 2A

· Call 605-280-3773

· Cash/Check/Credit

AVERA MCKENNAN – SIOUX FALLS

We Care Pink Hair at Avera McKennan by Chameleon Hair Design

· September 29th – 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Avera Cancer Institute, Presentation Room

· October 6th – 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM Avera McKennan Hospital Main Lobby, inside the General Store

Chameleon Hair Design

· October 1 – October 29

· Appointment only

· 4705 E. 26th St

· Call 605-371-0854

· Cash or check

i capelli Salon

· October 1 – October 29

· Walk-ins or Appointment

· 1706 S. Western Ave

· Call 605-271-1011

· Cash/Check/Credit

Salon Mia

· October 1 – October 29

· Appointment only

· 112 N. Indiana Ave.

· Call 605-271-1450

· Cash and Credit

Salon Mia

· October 1 – October 29

· Appointment only

· 3801 W. 34th St. Suite 115

· Call 605-231-7460

· Cash and Credit

Stewart School

· October 1 – October 31

· Appointment preferred – walk-ins accepted based on availability

· 604 N West Ave

· Call 605-336-2775

· Cash or Check

AVERA MARSHALL – MARSHALL, MN

The Escape Spa

· October 1 – October 29

· 301 S 2nd St

· Call 507-401-3335

· Appointment preferred – walk-ins accepted with wait

· Cash/Check/Credit

AVERA QUEEN OF PEACE - MITCHELL

Hollywood Style

· October 1 – October 29

· 2100 Highland Way, Ste C

· Call 605-990-4247

· Appointments and/or walk-ins

· Cash or check

AVERA SACRED HEART - YANKTON

On Site We Care Pink Hair at Avera Sacred Heart by Molly Vornhagen & Legacy Studio

· Monday, October 10th - 9:00 to 11:00 AM

· Monday, October 24th – 9:00 to 11:00 AM

Cutting Crew

· October 1 – October 29

· Appointment only

· 409 Cedar St

· Call 605-664-4400

· Cash or check

Legacy Studio

· October 1 – October 29

· Appointment only

· 217 W 3rd St

· Call 605-665-2619

· Cash/Check/Credit

Leslie’s Chair

· October 1 – October 29

· By appointment only

· 113 Sky Ranch Drive

· Call 402-515-1848

· Credit/Cash/Check

Essence Salon

· October 1 – October 29

· Appointment only

· 1101 Broadway Ave, 103C

· Call 605-661-6714

· Cash or credit

