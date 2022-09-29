Local salons offer pink hair extensions for October Cancer Awareness Month
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Throughout October, a host of local hair salons will offer pink hair extensions to raise funds for patients and families battling cancer at the Avera Cancer Institute.
Below is a list of all the participating locations.
AVERA ST. LUKES - ABERDEEN
We Care Pink Hair at Avera St. Luke’s by Revive Day Spa
Avera Cancer Institute, East Lobby
· October 4th - 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM
· October 5th - 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM
Revive
· October 1 – October 29
· Appointments preferred – walk-ins accepted with possible wait
· 301 S Main St
· Call 605-725-6989
· Cash/Check/Credit
Hair Addictions
· October 1 – October 29
· Appointments preferred – walk-ins accepted with possible wait
· 416 S Dakota St
· Call 605-725-6989
· Cash/Check/Credit
H.I.P.
· October 1 – October 29
· Appointments preferred – walk-ins accepted with possible wait
· 420 Main Dakota St
· Call 605-380-2934
· Cash/Check/Credit
Audra’s Day Spa
· October 1 – October 29
· Appointments preferred – walk-ins accepted with possible wait
· 18 2nd Ave SE
· Call 605-626-6169
· Cash/Check/Credit
Urban Studio Salon
· October 1 – October 29
· Appointments preferred – walk-ins accepted with possible wait
· 209 Railroad Ave SE, Suite 5
· 605-725 2800
· Cash/Check/Credit
Tres Chic
· October 1 – October 29
· Appointments preferred – walk-ins accepted with possible wait
· 816 6th Ave SE #3,
· Call 605-229-4005
· Cash/Check/Credit
AVERA ST. MARY’S - PIERRE
We Care, Pink Hair at Avera St Mary’s.
The Helmsley Center in the Boutique of Hope.
· September 27th - 12:15 pm to 1:30 pm
· October 3rd - 10:30 am to noon
· October 4th - 10:30 am to 2:00 pm
· October 5th – 10:30 am to 2:00 pm
HairapheNailia
· October 1 – October 29
· Appointment only
· Main Street, Onida, SD
· Call 605-765-4271
· Cash or check
A Cut N Style
· October 1 – October 29
· Appointment preferred – walk-ins accepted with wait
· 207 E Missouri Ave, Ste 2A
· Call 605-280-3773
· Cash/Check/Credit
AVERA MCKENNAN – SIOUX FALLS
We Care Pink Hair at Avera McKennan by Chameleon Hair Design
· September 29th – 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Avera Cancer Institute, Presentation Room
· October 6th – 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM Avera McKennan Hospital Main Lobby, inside the General Store
Chameleon Hair Design
· October 1 – October 29
· Appointment only
· 4705 E. 26th St
· Call 605-371-0854
· Cash or check
i capelli Salon
· October 1 – October 29
· Walk-ins or Appointment
· 1706 S. Western Ave
· Call 605-271-1011
· Cash/Check/Credit
Salon Mia
· October 1 – October 29
· Appointment only
· 112 N. Indiana Ave.
· Call 605-271-1450
· Cash and Credit
Salon Mia
· October 1 – October 29
· Appointment only
· 3801 W. 34th St. Suite 115
· Call 605-231-7460
· Cash and Credit
Stewart School
· October 1 – October 31
· Appointment preferred – walk-ins accepted based on availability
· 604 N West Ave
· Call 605-336-2775
· Cash or Check
AVERA MARSHALL – MARSHALL, MN
The Escape Spa
· October 1 – October 29
· 301 S 2nd St
· Call 507-401-3335
· Appointment preferred – walk-ins accepted with wait
· Cash/Check/Credit
AVERA QUEEN OF PEACE - MITCHELL
Hollywood Style
· October 1 – October 29
· 2100 Highland Way, Ste C
· Call 605-990-4247
· Appointments and/or walk-ins
· Cash or check
AVERA SACRED HEART - YANKTON
On Site We Care Pink Hair at Avera Sacred Heart by Molly Vornhagen & Legacy Studio
· Monday, October 10th - 9:00 to 11:00 AM
· Monday, October 24th – 9:00 to 11:00 AM
Cutting Crew
· October 1 – October 29
· Appointment only
· 409 Cedar St
· Call 605-664-4400
· Cash or check
Legacy Studio
· October 1 – October 29
· Appointment only
· 217 W 3rd St
· Call 605-665-2619
· Cash/Check/Credit
Leslie’s Chair
· October 1 – October 29
· By appointment only
· 113 Sky Ranch Drive
· Call 402-515-1848
· Credit/Cash/Check
Essence Salon
· October 1 – October 29
· Appointment only
· 1101 Broadway Ave, 103C
· Call 605-661-6714
· Cash or credit
Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.