Local salons offer pink hair extensions for October Cancer Awareness Month

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Throughout October, a host of local hair salons will offer pink hair extensions to raise funds for patients and families battling cancer at the Avera Cancer Institute.

Below is a list of all the participating locations.

AVERA ST. LUKES - ABERDEEN We Care Pink Hair at Avera St. Luke’s by Revive Day Spa Avera Cancer Institute, East Lobby · October 4th - 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM · October 5th - 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM Revive · October 1 – October 29 · Appointments preferred – walk-ins accepted with possible wait · 301 S Main St · Call 605-725-6989 · Cash/Check/Credit Hair Addictions · October 1 – October 29 · Appointments preferred – walk-ins accepted with possible wait · 416 S Dakota St · Call 605-725-6989 · Cash/Check/Credit H.I.P. · October 1 – October 29 · Appointments preferred – walk-ins accepted with possible wait · 420 Main Dakota St · Call 605-380-2934 · Cash/Check/Credit Audra’s Day Spa · October 1 – October 29 · Appointments preferred – walk-ins accepted with possible wait · 18 2nd Ave SE · Call 605-626-6169 · Cash/Check/Credit Urban Studio Salon · October 1 – October 29 · Appointments preferred – walk-ins accepted with possible wait · 209 Railroad Ave SE, Suite 5 · 605-725 2800 · Cash/Check/Credit Tres Chic · October 1 – October 29 · Appointments preferred – walk-ins accepted with possible wait · 816 6th Ave SE #3, · Call 605-229-4005 · Cash/Check/Credit AVERA ST. MARY’S - PIERRE We Care, Pink Hair at Avera St Mary’s. The Helmsley Center in the Boutique of Hope. · September 27th - 12:15 pm to 1:30 pm · October 3rd - 10:30 am to noon · October 4th - 10:30 am to 2:00 pm · October 5th – 10:30 am to 2:00 pm HairapheNailia · October 1 – October 29 · Appointment only · Main Street, Onida, SD · Call 605-765-4271 · Cash or check A Cut N Style · October 1 – October 29 · Appointment preferred – walk-ins accepted with wait · 207 E Missouri Ave, Ste 2A · Call 605-280-3773 · Cash/Check/Credit AVERA MCKENNAN – SIOUX FALLS We Care Pink Hair at Avera McKennan by Chameleon Hair Design · September 29th – 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Avera Cancer Institute, Presentation Room · October 6th – 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM Avera McKennan Hospital Main Lobby, inside the General Store Chameleon Hair Design · October 1 – October 29 · Appointment only · 4705 E. 26th St · Call 605-371-0854 · Cash or check i capelli Salon · October 1 – October 29 · Walk-ins or Appointment · 1706 S. Western Ave · Call 605-271-1011 · Cash/Check/Credit Salon Mia · October 1 – October 29 · Appointment only · 112 N. Indiana Ave. · Call 605-271-1450 · Cash and Credit Salon Mia · October 1 – October 29 · Appointment only · 3801 W. 34th St. Suite 115 · Call 605-231-7460 · Cash and Credit Stewart School · October 1 – October 31 · Appointment preferred – walk-ins accepted based on availability · 604 N West Ave · Call 605-336-2775 · Cash or Check AVERA MARSHALL – MARSHALL, MN The Escape Spa · October 1 – October 29 · 301 S 2nd St · Call 507-401-3335 · Appointment preferred – walk-ins accepted with wait · Cash/Check/Credit AVERA QUEEN OF PEACE - MITCHELL Hollywood Style · October 1 – October 29 · 2100 Highland Way, Ste C · Call 605-990-4247 · Appointments and/or walk-ins · Cash or check AVERA SACRED HEART - YANKTON On Site We Care Pink Hair at Avera Sacred Heart by Molly Vornhagen & Legacy Studio · Monday, October 10th - 9:00 to 11:00 AM · Monday, October 24th – 9:00 to 11:00 AM Cutting Crew · October 1 – October 29 · Appointment only · 409 Cedar St · Call 605-664-4400 · Cash or check Legacy Studio · October 1 – October 29 · Appointment only · 217 W 3rd St · Call 605-665-2619 · Cash/Check/Credit Leslie’s Chair · October 1 – October 29 · By appointment only · 113 Sky Ranch Drive · Call 402-515-1848 · Credit/Cash/Check Essence Salon · October 1 – October 29 · Appointment only · 1101 Broadway Ave, 103C · Call 605-661-6714 · Cash or credit

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.