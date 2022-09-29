Memorial ride Thursday to honor Sioux Falls bicyclist killed in crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -“It shouldn’t be a risk to your life to be riding a bike,” says Julia Tasuil as she shuffles through the pictures of Colin Tibbetts and the family they had together.

A month ago, when Tibbetts got on his bike and left for work in the south-central part of Sioux Falls, the family had no idea that would be the last time they’d see him ride away.

“From a kid, he rode bikes, which was his primary mode of transportation,” said Tasuil.

Tibbetts was at 33rd and Grange intersection when he entered the crosswalk riding his bike and was struck by a vehicle. The life-altering phone call of Tibbetts injuries was received by his partner Julia, and she rushed to the hospital.

“I was able to hold his hand and kiss him and just tell him he was loved,” said Tasuil.

Although he was hospitalized and had several surgeries, he didn’t survive.

“He’s still with us like the love that we all have for him,” said Tasuil.

And his generosity in death continues his legacy, as he chose to be an organ donor.

“You know, that’s a part of how he’ll carry on and, and then also talked about how he saved two people,” said Tasuil.

The biking community is coming together to support the family, advocate for safer streets, and hold a memorial Thursday at 6 pm in Tibbett’s honor.

“Helping with doing a ghost bike, Memorial and a ride and just really great advocacy,” said Tasuil.

Jacquelinee Franken, communications director with Falls Area Bicyclists, advocates for other cyclists in the city.

“We are all a shared space,” said Franken, referring to vehicles and bikes sharing the same roads.

The community learned of unknown bicycling laws from Colin’s death.

“You’re not even supposed to be on your cycle within a sidewalk and within a crosswalk,” said Franken.

Thursday’s memorial ride starts at Tibbett’s employer JL Beers on Western Avenue and continues to 33rd and Grange, where a white ghost bike will be placed.

A gofundme page has also is available to help the family pay for Colin’s medical bills.

