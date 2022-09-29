Avera Medical Minute
Police: Aberdeen man attempted to grab 3-year-old girl in Sioux Falls

(KSFY)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say the parents saw the suspect lurking around their daughter days before he attempted to grab her.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the parents were outside the women’s mission in northeast Sioux Falls around 12:30 p.m. with their 3-year-old daughter. The little girl was not right by the parent’s side, but she was within a reasonable distance when the suspect walked by and said something to the little girl. The 3-year-old’s mother said the suspect tried to grab the little girl by the arm. The mother yelled at the suspect, and then the man continued walking.

Clemens said the parents told officers they had seen the suspect multiple times over the last few days. The suspect had tried to talk to the little girl and would sometimes reach out.

Officers found the suspect, Naqibullah Ashraf, 52, outside the men’s mission, and he was arrested for Taking or Lure or Enticing a Child Under 14 for Illegal Purpose.

