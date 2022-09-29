Avera Medical Minute
Police: Acquaintance robbed and assaulted victim in Sioux Falls home

By Kesia Cameron
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police said a man was robbed and assaulted by someone he knew.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens said in western Sioux Falls, around 7 p.m. on Sunday, a suspect who was an acquaintance of the victim entered the home with another man and began assaulting the victim. The acquaintance started punching the victim several times, then went into the bedroom to retrieve a baseball bat and used that to hit the victim several more times. At some point, the victim tried calling 911, but the suspect grabbed the phone and ended the call.

Clemens said the suspect left with the cell phone. Police found the suspect, Edward Lee Cottier, Jr., 35, from Sioux Falls, with meth in his possession. Cottier faces charges of Aggravated Assault, Simple Assault, Theft, 2nd-Degree Robbery, Interference with a 911 call, Drug Charges, and he was also a Parole Absconder.

