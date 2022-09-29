September 28th Plays of the Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Sioux Falls Christian was a well-oiled machine against Dakota Valley, as Sidney Oostra makes the tough dig and Peyton Poppema finishes it off the attack with a kill.

Augustana’s Ben Kamp got into the backfield against Northern State for the strip sack, and Grayson Diepenbrock finishes the job with the fumble recovery for a touchdown.

Dakota State’s Hannah Viet would not be denied a kill against Presentation, getting the rebound and throwing it down.

Sometimes every inch of the field gets used in a game, and West Central agrees as Owen Heath gets two feet down for the touchdown catch.

And our top spot this week goes to Harrisburg’s Tytan Tryon, making a toe-tapper of his own while diving out of the endzone for the score.

And those are your Plays of the Week.

