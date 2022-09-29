Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Falls police search for suspect who fired shots at occupied house

police lights
police lights(KLTV)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say no injuries were sustained in the incident, but officers are looking for a suspect who fired two shots at an occupied house.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens said officers received a call from the victims, saying they heard gunshots around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Officers responding to the scene found two shell casings outside and two bullet holes on the outside of the house. One bullet may have traveled into the home, and police say there was no significant damage to the home.

Officers are investigating the situation. At this time, no arrests have been made.

