Smoke damage closes Cherry Creek Grill until further notice

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Cherry Creek Grill Facebook page, a fire broke out in the restaurant Wednesday morning, causing Cherry Creek to close until further notice.

Although it was only a small fire that broke out in the back section of the restaurant, however, the smoke damage was excessive, which is why the restaurant has had to close “indefinitely.” The post says customers can still order Creek food at their west side partner restaurant, TC’s Referee.

Representatives of the establishment say to please check their Facebook page for future updates.

