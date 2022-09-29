Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Someone You Should Know: Taking people fishing

Dakota news now at 4 p.m.
By Erik Thorstenson
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - By the busload, they come.

“Usually have three or four volunteers, and the bus driver. And that’s the help people, especially in wheel chairs, to get off the bus,” said Norman Kopecky.

To throw a line in the water.

Norman Kopecky owns the land that this small lake is on, just west of Worthing.

“Well it’s kind of hidden. People will drive by it fifteen hundred times and have no idea that it’s here,” said Norman.

Soon Norman started inviting people out to fish.

“Yeah we started it about twenty years ago. And I don’t remember how it started. And it grew, and it’s mostly nursing homes. I don’t fish personally, it’s not fun. Where as when we get these nursing homes here, they’re fun. They go so excited, these residents about fishing and catching fish,” said Norman.

This group is from a nursing home in Canton. Kendall Johnson had a first in life.

“I get real Coke, and I get out of the nursing home. And it’s my first fish,” said Kendall.

“Well, we’ve got blue gill, pumpkin seeds, large mouth bass, small mouth bass, crappies, walleyes, perch, catfish, got actually a few rock bass. It’s all catch and release,” said Norman.

Norman doesn’t charge any money to fish here, he just wants them to have a couple hours of fun.

“We have usually one to two groups a week come out. And they hear about it from one activity director to another activity director. And they come out to go fishing, and we actually catch fish that’s the big thing. That’s the exciting thing about it. They actually catch fish, so they have a lot of fun,” said Norman.

And bring back memories of years gone by.

“I went out to the river with my brother, big Ben. And we caught a lot of fish,” said Daryl Riddle.

“It’s something where they all get a picture with the fish that they caught. Then there’s more stories when they go home, and go back to their residence. And it’s something they can say look at what i did. Makes then important. Everybody needs to feel important,” said Norman.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

What was supposed to be an exciting first day at daycare for 3-year-old Emerhys Guthrie was a...
Good Samaritan steps in after 3-year-old walks out of daycare
Having to leave O’Gorman High School for his hair is still something that’s hard to talk about...
O’Gorman High School student moving on from decision over hair
Damien Jo Westra was arrested yesterday by the Sheriff's Office Fugitive Task Force.
Fugitive Task Force arrested escaped inmate in Sioux Falls
According to the Federal Avian Administration (FAA), the aircraft was an AG-915 Spartan...
Sheriff releases name of pilot who died in Yankton helicopter crash
Monday was the eighth officer-involved shooting in Sioux Falls since October of last year, with...
Police: Man faces charges for fondling himself while stalking woman in Sioux Falls

Latest News

Estero Fire Rescue works on clearing roads and answering calls after Hurricane Ian on Wednesday...
South Dakota Xcel line workers sent to restore hurricane damage
Flu shots
Importance of getting flu shots
Thursday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team
First Alert Forecast: Breezy and mild to end September
Thursday Forecast with Meteorologist Austin Haskins
Thursday Forecast with Meteorologist Austin Haskins