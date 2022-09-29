Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

South Dakota Xcel line workers sent to restore hurricane damage

Estero Fire Rescue works on clearing roads and answering calls after Hurricane Ian on Wednesday...
Estero Fire Rescue works on clearing roads and answering calls after Hurricane Ian on Wednesday in Lee County, Florida.(Source: Estero Fire Rescue/CNN)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Xcel Energy is sending support to Florida for restoration efforts as Hurricane Ian makes landfall.

Xcel Energy is providing approximately 270 contract workers who are currently en route. The company’s support could possibly grow as the Category 4 storm hovers on the brink of being classified as a Category 5 hurricane. The lineworkers are from South Dakota, Colorado, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, New Mexico, and Texas.

“When the call for help comes in, Xcel Energy and the entire electric industry answers that call,” says Bob Frenzel, chairman, president, and CEO of Xcel Energy. “When our customers experience adverse conditions, we know that they would do the same for us. It’s imperative that the electric companies work together to ensure the resiliency of our essential product as storm volatility increases.”

Xcel Energy is part of the Edison Electric Institute’s Mutual Assistance program. Following major storms that bring significant outages, electric companies use this program – a voluntary partnership of electric companies from across the country – to help speed restoration. For more about mutual assistance and Hurricane Ian visit EEI.Org.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

What was supposed to be an exciting first day at daycare for 3-year-old Emerhys Guthrie was a...
Good Samaritan steps in after 3-year-old walks out of daycare
Having to leave O’Gorman High School for his hair is still something that’s hard to talk about...
O’Gorman High School student moving on from decision over hair
Damien Jo Westra was arrested yesterday by the Sheriff's Office Fugitive Task Force.
Fugitive Task Force arrested escaped inmate in Sioux Falls
According to the Federal Avian Administration (FAA), the aircraft was an AG-915 Spartan...
Sheriff releases name of pilot who died in Yankton helicopter crash
Monday was the eighth officer-involved shooting in Sioux Falls since October of last year, with...
Police: Man faces charges for fondling himself while stalking woman in Sioux Falls

Latest News

Flu shots
Importance of getting flu shots
Thursday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team
First Alert Forecast: Breezy and mild to end September
Thursday Forecast with Meteorologist Austin Haskins
Thursday Forecast with Meteorologist Austin Haskins
Families and students from Faulkton as well as surrounding communities gathered outside the...
Prayer vigil held in Sioux Falls for Faulkton student