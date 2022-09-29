Avera Medical Minute
You can stay at the ‘Hocus Pocus’ cottage, now on Airbnb

The creepy abode, located in the remote woods of Salem, Massachusetts, is available on Airbnb.
The creepy abode, located in the remote woods of Salem, Massachusetts, is available on Airbnb.
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 8:53 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SALEM, Mass. (CNN) - Fans of the movie “Hocus Pocus” can stay at the Sanderson sisters’ cottage this Halloween season.

The creepy abode, located in the remote woods of Salem, Massachusetts, is available on Airbnb.

A bedroom in the cottage.
A bedroom in the cottage.(Airbnb via CNN Newsource)

It was recreated in honor of “Hocus Pocus 2,” which starts streaming on Disney+ Friday.

Guests can try their hand at enchantments from the sisters’ spell book, but it likely won’t turn anyone into a cat.

Two guests can stay at the cottage for an exclusive stay on Oct. 20 for just $31.

The listing opens on Airbnb Oct. 12 at 1 p.m.

The main room in the cottage.
The main room in the cottage.(Airbnb via CNN Newsource)

