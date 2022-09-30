10pm Sportscast Thursday, September 29th
Key to City Preview along with Winner-BWEE and highlights from Soccer and Volleyball
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 11:53 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It could be the biggest Augie-USF football game yet on Saturday. Cooper Seamer has a preview. The top 2 teams in 11-B meet in our game of the week on Football Friday in Bridgewater. Tea Area and Lincoln tied in girls soccer and it was a busy night in HS Volleyball with highlights from wins by Harrisburg, Lincoln and Colman-Egan.
