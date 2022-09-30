Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Art and food enthusiasts to attend ‘The Taste Of Sioux Falls’ event

New art is being installed in Downtown Sioux Falls this Saturday.
New art is being installed in Downtown Sioux Falls this Saturday.(Dakota News Now Staff)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Representatives announced a new fundraising event for SculptureWalk that includes food and art.

According to a press release from SculptureWalk Sioux Falls, the event will take place on Thursday, Oct. 6, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Representatives say “Taste of Sioux Falls” is the region’s premier tasting event and brings together more than 250 local foodies for a night, supporting our mission of bringing art to the people. Join us for a unique culinary experience featuring exceptional menus, fine wines, and local craft beers.

Tickets are still available for $175, which can be purchased online at SculptureWalkSiouxFalls.com/Taste-of-Sioux-Falls/.

Local restaurants participating

Eleven of Sioux Falls’ most celebrated restaurants will participate, including CH Patisserie, Crave, En Place Catering, Look’s Marketplace, M.B. Haskett Delicatessen, Minerva’s/Vanguard Hospitality, ODE to Food & Drinks, Parker’s Bistro, Prairie C., R Wine Bar & Kitchen, and The Treasury.

Raffle tickets for prizes valued at up to $1,500 are available as well and cost just $25. The drawing will take place at the Taste of Sioux Falls event, and you can still claim your prize even if you are not present at the time tickets are drawn. Prizes include a Gunderson’s gift card, an Acts of Nature image by Paul Schiller titled “Sunset on the Sioux,” a Delta Airlines gift card, a subscription for two to the 2022-23 Washington Pavilion Performance Series, a subscription for two to the 2022-23 South Dakota Symphony Orchestra season, a piece of the Arc of Dreams, one-night lighting of the Arc of Dreams and a Downtown Sioux Falls Package that includes a stay at Hotel on Phillips and a DTSF gift card.

Organizations sponsoring the event

Sponsors of the Taste of Sioux Falls include First PREMIER Bank and PREMIER Bankcard, Avera, ADwërks, Eide Bailly, Fernson Brewing Co., First Interstate Bank, Five Star Call Center, Furniture Mart USA, Garry Private Wealth Resources, Gunderson’s Jewelers, Johnson Brothers, L. G. Everist, Inc., Lawrence and Schiller, Lloyd, Raven, Reliabank, Sanford, Woods Fuller, Xcel Energy, Bill and Lynne Byrne, Anne and Dustin Haber, Koni and Paul Schiller, Paul and Jil Sova, Tom and Crystal Van Wyhe, Architecture Incorporated, CorTrust Bank, Lynn Jackson Attorneys, Service First Federal Credit Union, Vance Thompson Vision, Viaflex, Carolyn and Scott Christensen, Bob and Kim Hayes, Joe and Jennifer Kirby, Bill and Lorrae Lindquist, and Steve and Kathy Sanford.

Purchase your event tickets, raffle tickets, or donate today at SculptureWalkSiouxFalls.com/taste-of-sioux-falls.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Families and students from Faulkton as well as surrounding communities gathered outside the...
Prayer vigil held in Sioux Falls for Faulkton student
Police: Aberdeen man attempted to grab 3-year-old girl in Sioux Falls
Damien Jo Westra was arrested yesterday by the Sheriff's Office Fugitive Task Force.
Fugitive Task Force arrested escaped inmate in Sioux Falls
Police lights
Mitchell man pleads guilty to 1st-degree rape of minor under 13 years old
Having to leave O’Gorman High School for his hair is still something that’s hard to talk about...
O’Gorman High School student moving on from decision over hair

Latest News

Money
Minnehaha County Commission Approves Fiscal Year 2023 Budget
Murder suicide indicated by investigation
Police: Burglar enters through unlocked doors in concentrated area of Sioux Falls
‘Mystic October’ at Ipso Gallery kicks off with a Friday night opening reception
‘Mystic October’ at Ipso Gallery kicks off with a Friday night opening reception
‘Mystic October’ at Ipso Gallery kicks off with a Friday night opening reception