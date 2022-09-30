Art and food enthusiasts to attend ‘The Taste Of Sioux Falls’ event

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Representatives announced a new fundraising event for SculptureWalk that includes food and art.

According to a press release from SculptureWalk Sioux Falls, the event will take place on Thursday, Oct. 6, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Representatives say “Taste of Sioux Falls” is the region’s premier tasting event and brings together more than 250 local foodies for a night, supporting our mission of bringing art to the people. Join us for a unique culinary experience featuring exceptional menus, fine wines, and local craft beers.

Tickets are still available for $175, which can be purchased online at SculptureWalkSiouxFalls.com/Taste-of-Sioux-Falls/.

Local restaurants participating

Eleven of Sioux Falls’ most celebrated restaurants will participate, including CH Patisserie, Crave, En Place Catering, Look’s Marketplace, M.B. Haskett Delicatessen, Minerva’s/Vanguard Hospitality, ODE to Food & Drinks, Parker’s Bistro, Prairie C., R Wine Bar & Kitchen, and The Treasury.

Raffle tickets for prizes valued at up to $1,500 are available as well and cost just $25. The drawing will take place at the Taste of Sioux Falls event, and you can still claim your prize even if you are not present at the time tickets are drawn. Prizes include a Gunderson’s gift card, an Acts of Nature image by Paul Schiller titled “Sunset on the Sioux,” a Delta Airlines gift card, a subscription for two to the 2022-23 Washington Pavilion Performance Series, a subscription for two to the 2022-23 South Dakota Symphony Orchestra season, a piece of the Arc of Dreams, one-night lighting of the Arc of Dreams and a Downtown Sioux Falls Package that includes a stay at Hotel on Phillips and a DTSF gift card.

Organizations sponsoring the event

Sponsors of the Taste of Sioux Falls include First PREMIER Bank and PREMIER Bankcard, Avera, ADwërks, Eide Bailly, Fernson Brewing Co., First Interstate Bank, Five Star Call Center, Furniture Mart USA, Garry Private Wealth Resources, Gunderson’s Jewelers, Johnson Brothers, L. G. Everist, Inc., Lawrence and Schiller, Lloyd, Raven, Reliabank, Sanford, Woods Fuller, Xcel Energy, Bill and Lynne Byrne, Anne and Dustin Haber, Koni and Paul Schiller, Paul and Jil Sova, Tom and Crystal Van Wyhe, Architecture Incorporated, CorTrust Bank, Lynn Jackson Attorneys, Service First Federal Credit Union, Vance Thompson Vision, Viaflex, Carolyn and Scott Christensen, Bob and Kim Hayes, Joe and Jennifer Kirby, Bill and Lorrae Lindquist, and Steve and Kathy Sanford.

Purchase your event tickets, raffle tickets, or donate today at SculptureWalkSiouxFalls.com/taste-of-sioux-falls.

