Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Dead newborn found lying face down at canoe launch, deputies say

Investigators said the infant was “underdeveloped” and was likely brought to the area earlier...
Investigators said the infant was “underdeveloped” and was likely brought to the area earlier that day.(Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RINGGOLD, Ga. (Gray News) – An underdeveloped infant with the umbilical cord and placenta still attached was found dead in a Georgia creek, officials said.

The Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the Graysville Canoe Launch Tuesday afternoon for a report about the infant lying lifeless, face-down at the edge of the creek.

Investigators said the infant was “underdeveloped” and was likely brought to the area earlier that day.

“We know that someone is going through a very tragic time in their life, and we want to help,” Sheriff Gary Sisk said.

An autopsy is being conducted on the infant.

The sheriff’s office is asking for anyone with information to call 706-935-2424.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Families and students from Faulkton as well as surrounding communities gathered outside the...
Prayer vigil held in Sioux Falls for Faulkton student
Police: Aberdeen man attempted to grab 3-year-old girl in Sioux Falls
Damien Jo Westra was arrested yesterday by the Sheriff's Office Fugitive Task Force.
Fugitive Task Force arrested escaped inmate in Sioux Falls
Police lights
Mitchell man pleads guilty to 1st-degree rape of minor under 13 years old
Having to leave O’Gorman High School for his hair is still something that’s hard to talk about...
O’Gorman High School student moving on from decision over hair

Latest News

New art is being installed in Downtown Sioux Falls this Saturday.
Art and food enthusiasts celebrate “The Taste Of Sioux Falls”
Damaged homes and businesses are seen in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., on Thursday, Sep 29, 2022,...
LIVE: Hurricane Ian heads for Carolinas after pounding Florida
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Hurricane Ian hits Carolina coast
LIVE: Biden gives remarks on Hurricane Ian response