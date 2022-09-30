Avera Medical Minute
Fernson Brewing Company making vast spaces closer

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Great Plains are expansive and spread everything out, but Fernson Brewing Company prides itself on bringing people together. With an array of concoctions with mythical roots and an award-winning ale, the relatively young brewery is still writing its own tale. In our latest edition of Pours at 4:00, staff show us what they do to help bring people together.

