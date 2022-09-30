Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

First Alert Forecast: A mild, breezy last day of September

Elevated to near critical fire weather conditions continues
By Austin Haskins
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 6:20 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We dealt with mild temperatures and breezy conditions on Thursday and as we head into the final day of September, we’ll see almost a carbon copy in terms of the forecast.

Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with a breezy south to southeast wind at 10-25 mph with gusts as high as 35 mph. A stray shower or sprinkle could be possible, but we should stay dry. The dry conditions and gusty winds will lead to elevated to near critical fire weather conditions. Highs will top out in the 70s and 80s once again.

The weekend overall will feature a partly to mostly cloudy sky with a breeze out of the east to south at 5-20 mph. There will be isolated to widely scattered showers around at times, but expect more dry time than not through the weekend. Highs top out in the 70s to low 80s with lows in the 50s.

Chances for showers continue to begin next week with highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. The latest model runs show a strong cold front coming through on Wednesday followed by a wedge of higher pressure. Skies will be partially cloudy with very little to no chances of rain and highs falling back into the 50s to end next week.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Families and students from Faulkton as well as surrounding communities gathered outside the...
Prayer vigil held in Sioux Falls for Faulkton student
Police: Aberdeen man attempted to grab 3-year-old girl in Sioux Falls
Damien Jo Westra was arrested yesterday by the Sheriff's Office Fugitive Task Force.
Fugitive Task Force arrested escaped inmate in Sioux Falls
Police lights
Mitchell man pleads guilty to 1st-degree rape of minor under 13 years old
Having to leave O’Gorman High School for his hair is still something that’s hard to talk about...
O’Gorman High School student moving on from decision over hair

Latest News

Friday Forecast with Meteorologist Austin Haskins
Friday Forecast with Meteorologist Austin Haskins
Landowners gather to hear concerns about carbon pipelines
The topic of carbon dioxide pipelines has become a hot one in South Dakota over the summer....
Landowners gather to hear concerns about carbon pipelines
Pheasant hunting season is just around the corner, and while the price of fuel and ammo has...
Genetics and high demand increase the price of hunting dogs