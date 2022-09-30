First Alert Forecast: A mild, breezy last day of September

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We dealt with mild temperatures and breezy conditions on Thursday and as we head into the final day of September, we’ll see almost a carbon copy in terms of the forecast.

Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with a breezy south to southeast wind at 10-25 mph with gusts as high as 35 mph. A stray shower or sprinkle could be possible, but we should stay dry. The dry conditions and gusty winds will lead to elevated to near critical fire weather conditions. Highs will top out in the 70s and 80s once again.

The weekend overall will feature a partly to mostly cloudy sky with a breeze out of the east to south at 5-20 mph. There will be isolated to widely scattered showers around at times, but expect more dry time than not through the weekend. Highs top out in the 70s to low 80s with lows in the 50s.

Chances for showers continue to begin next week with highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. The latest model runs show a strong cold front coming through on Wednesday followed by a wedge of higher pressure. Skies will be partially cloudy with very little to no chances of rain and highs falling back into the 50s to end next week.

