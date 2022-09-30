FORT PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Horse racing is back at the Stanley County Fairgrounds in Fort Pierre on Oct. 1 and Oct. 2.

Dakota Radio Group interviewed Track manager Shane Kramme who said the gates open at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. A barbecue selection will be available, along with refreshments.

“We’re going to keep the prices reasonable on everything, $5 admission, 16-and-under are free. So you can come on in and start, start getting settled in, visit with people, watch the horses getting saddled, and they come into the paddock, you can listen to the trainers, the riders, just everyone involved kind of make your picks, and you can go up and place your wager if you’d like,” said Kramme. “You don’t have to, but our pair of mutual tellers are very patient, and they’d be more than happy to help you out.”

He says the horse races are a fun, family-friendly social event. Over 80 sponsors helped fund $3,000 in gift cards which kids and adults will have multiple chances to win.

“We’re going to have some kid stick horse races in between races. Those kids will all get a receive a $10 coupon to our concession stands, so they can come enjoy that,” said Kramme. “You can just come sign your name on the back of one of those losing Paramutual tickets. You can put it in the baskets and hopefully get your name drawn out and win one of those great gift certificates.”

Kramme says the horses know when the spectators are enjoying the races.

“Bring that whole family in and say just let them look around and watch those horses, and that’s what it’s all about, just watching those horses, those animals, and they feed off of that crowd, and when they come running down the racetrack, they hear you cheer and they take it all in. They’re just an ecline athlete, so they respond just like any other athlete does. Come on out and enjoy it, we went through a lot of work to bring this event back to our community.”

Post time for the first race each day is 1 p.m.

No coolers allowed. Concessions will be available under the grandstand.

