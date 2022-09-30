“Key to the City” game could be biggest yet in renewed rivalry between Augustana and USF

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It’s been one of the hottest starts to a season for both Augustana and USF. Both teams are coming off hard-fought home wins in the NSIC, continuing to show how difficult it is to win in the conference.

“Our guys fought. We got a stop on the goal line, and had the ability to execute a two-minute drive without two timeouts. And they did it, just like we practiced.” USF Head Coach Jon Anderson said.

“When you come out of something like that, which prepares us well for a game like this which I think will be the same. In this league, you’ve got to come every week. If you don’t, you’re going to be disappointed in the results.” Augustana Head Coach Jerry Olszewski said.

Now the two teams are on a colision course with each other. For the first time since the rivalry renewed in 2012, both teams are headed to the “Key to the City” game undefeated. And the stakes couldn’t be higher.

“At the end of the day, one team is going to separate itself by one in the win column following this game. That means in the South, that means in our overall division, and also in our league obviously.” Olszewski said.

This is a series that’s been dominated by close scores and last second wins. Both programs know the energy that comes with the rivalry brings out high emotions, and even more so with so much on the line.

“Everybody’s going to want to make the big play, the splash one. But the team that settles in and does just that is going to get good momentum right out of the gate.” Anderson said.

No matter the outcome, both coaches expect this game to be one of the biggest ever played in Sioux Falls. And they expect Kirkeby-Over to be packed to the brim come Saturday’s showdown.

“Football is important here in town. I think we’ll get some of those people to come out. It’s just going to be a tremendous environment, and one that I’m excited that our players get to participate in.” Anderson said.

“The more people that come and watch the quality football that we play, I think it’s great. It’s really good football. I think it’s an awesome venue, and a great experience for not only people but their families. That’s what it’s all about.” Olszewski said.

With the key to each of their seasons on the line.

In Sioux Falls, Cooper Seamer, Dakota News Now.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.