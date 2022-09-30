Avera Medical Minute
LIVE at 6:45 p.m.: Metro Sports TV broadcasts Washington vs Harrisburg football game

Metro Sports TV broadcasts high school games from across the Sioux Falls area.
Metro Sports TV broadcasts high school games from across the Sioux Falls area.(MGN Online)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Washington football team will take on Harrisburg Friday night, and Metro Sports TV is broadcasting the game live.

The livestream is available in the video player below. The game begins at 7 p.m. Metro Sports TV’s broadcast will begin 15 minutes before with their pregame show.

Dakota News Now is teaming up with Metro Sports TV to offer free livestreams of high school sporting events this fall and winter. All games will also be streamed at metrosports.tv.

