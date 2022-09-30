Avera Medical Minute
Minnehaha County Commission Approves Fiscal Year 2023 Budget

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Minnehaha County Commission approved the FY 2023 budget that will run from Jan. 1, 2023, to Dec. 31, 2023.

According to the Minnehaha County Board of Commissioners’ press release, the FY 2023 totals $114,428,726. A further breakdown includes $79.6 million in General Funds, $18.1 million in Highway Funds, and $6.2 million for Building Projects. The growth from FY 2022 to FY 2023 comes from a 3.0% increase in the Consumer Price Index and a 3.20% increase from new growth. The FY 2023 budget does utilize additional opt-out dollars of $2,628,000. The levy for the General Fund, Building Fund and Bond Redemption total 3.068, which is the lowest levy rate since 2012.

Eleven new positions were approved: A paralegal within the Public Defender; one legal office assistant within the State’s Attorney; one sergeant and two correctional officers in the Jail; one sergeant in the Sheriff’s Office; three juvenile correctional officers in the Juvenile Detention Center; one tax and license technician within the Treasurer’s Office; and one Safe Home program assistant.

Counties receive approximately 21% of property taxes revenues, with the remainder being distributed to schools, municipalities, townships, and other special taxing districts. While public safety officials continue to closely monitor expenditures, public safety expenses continue to outpace inflation and drive budget increases. Once someone is arrested, there are expenses for booking, prosecution, public defense, courts, and housing of prisoners is a county responsibility, according to state statute.

