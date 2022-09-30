‘Mystic October’ at Ipso Gallery kicks off with a Friday night opening reception

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With just one day left until October, Ipso Gallery in Downtown Sioux Falls presents its latest installment in their “Mystic October” series.

Liz Heeren is the director of the Ipso Gallery.

“The space originated out of this love of art and the need for the community to have more art exhibition spaces,” Heeren said.

In 2018 Heeren first introduced the idea of a “Mystic October” exhibition at the gallery.

“People are ready for something that is transitionary, and they’re ready for exploration. Their minds are a little bit more open at this time of the year to explore something that’s a little bit more mystical,” Heeren said.

This year Heeren selected Cody Henrichs as the featured artist for the exhibition, who is a curator at the Washington Pavilion’s Visual Art Center.

“It sometimes feels a little bit like I shouldn’t be sharing about my artwork because I’m in a position of providing versus a position of getting to exhibit myself. So it’s nice to have the roles reversed,” Henrichs said

Henrichs says before starting any exhibition, he does extensive research, and this time he was fascinated with the number 12, which is the show’s title.

“You have the 12 sons of Odin, the 12 tribes of Israel, the 12 disciples, the 12 steps of alcoholics anonymous, the 12 revolutions of the planet we call months, the 12 zodiac signs, the 12 Chinese New Year,” Henrichs said.

He incorporated that number in some way into every piece of the exhibition.

“I’m not going to get to the fullest point of understanding before this show even comes down. I think there is so much to unpackage and unearth in this show, and that’s the kind of show I really love to go to,” Heeren said.

The opening reception takes place Friday night from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and is open to the public.

“You will have your mind blown by some really interesting magical, mystical perspective,” Heeren said.

You can also view the gallery through the end of October, anytime Fresh Produce is open.

