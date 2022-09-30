Avera Medical Minute
Police: Burglar enters through unlocked doors in concentrated area of Sioux Falls

Murder suicide indicated by investigation
Murder suicide indicated by investigation(KTTC)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a suspect targets homes with unlocked doors in the south end of the city.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens said records show this suspect has burglarized approximately 20 homes with reports dating back to Sept. 14. The suspect appears to target homes in southern Sioux Falls, roughly between 85th st and 96th st and Louise ave. and Western ave. Authorities say he also checks car doors but seems to be targeting houses more.

Clemens says in the two most recent reports involving the suspect, he was able to gain access to a garage and took some things from the unlocked car, and in the other case, the suspect gained access to the house and took cash.

Sioux Falls police say this suspect will check every door, including the back, side, garage, and car doors. Officers want to remind residents to lock all access points of their houses.

Clemens also asks anyone who has captured suspicious behavior on their video surveillance cameras to contact police, as it might aid in investigating and identifying this suspect.

