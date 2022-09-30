Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Police: Man dressed as woman arrested for raping woman at gunpoint

Tulsa police say Brandon Herd was arrested for raping a woman at gunpoint at a hotel.
Tulsa police say Brandon Herd was arrested for raping a woman at gunpoint at a hotel.(Tulsa Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) - Authorities in Oklahoma say a man was arrested after he allegedly raped a woman at a hotel this week.

According to the Tulsa Police Department, officers were called to the Trade Winds Central Inn on Tuesday with reports that a woman was raped in her hotel room.

Police said in a Facebook post that a woman told them the incident started when she was standing by her room and a man dressed as a woman walked by and asked where he could buy drugs. She said the man attacked her after telling him she didn’t have any drugs.

According to authorities, the man hit her over the head with a gun, forced her back into the room and raped her while at gunpoint.

Police said the woman told them that the man, later identified as Brandon Herd, was wearing a black wig, miniskirt and black shoes during the attack.

Herd reportedly ransacked the room, took the woman’s belongings and left the hotel in a yellow car.

On Wednesday, police said a hotel employee spotted Herd, and officers were able to take him into custody at a nearby convenience store where he had several of the woman’s items.

The police department said Herd is facing charges that include rape, robbery and failure to register as a sex offender.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Families and students from Faulkton as well as surrounding communities gathered outside the...
Prayer vigil held in Sioux Falls for Faulkton student
Police: Aberdeen man attempted to grab 3-year-old girl in Sioux Falls
Damien Jo Westra was arrested yesterday by the Sheriff's Office Fugitive Task Force.
Fugitive Task Force arrested escaped inmate in Sioux Falls
Police lights
Mitchell man pleads guilty to 1st-degree rape of minor under 13 years old
Having to leave O’Gorman High School for his hair is still something that’s hard to talk about...
O’Gorman High School student moving on from decision over hair

Latest News

According to Toledo police, a resident was dumping trash at the Westbrook apartments when they...
5-year-old autistic boy found in dumpster returned to mother, police say
Ian moves to the Carolinas; Florida surveys the damages.(CNN, WPLG, WFTS, WCSC, AccuWeather,...
Florida surveys hurricane damage as Ian moves to Carolinas
FILE - US Navy sailor Ryan Sawyer Mays walks past reporters at Naval Base San Diego before...
Sailor found not guilty of setting fire that destroyed ship
The Danish Defence Command has released images of what it says are gas leaks from Nord Stream...
West rejects Putin’s claim it sabotaged Baltic pipelines
President Joe Biden speaks in this file photo. The U.S. on Friday sanctioned more than 1,000...
Biden vows Russia won’t ‘get away with’ Ukraine annexation