Police spot mountain lion in Vermillion

Screen grab from a Vermillion Police Department video showing a mountain lion crossing a street...
Screen grab from a Vermillion Police Department video showing a mountain lion crossing a street on Sept. 30, 2022.(Vermillion Police Department)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 9:34 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities in Vermillion are investigating a very unusual case of jaywalking.

A Vermillion police officer sighted a mountain lion while on patrol Friday morning, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

The animal was spotted around 4:15 a.m. crossing N. Dakota Street near National Street, just blocks from City Hall and downtown Vermillion.

Police say while they are “confident” the mountain lion has moved out of town, they asked people in the community to be aware of the situation.

The South Dakota Game Fish & Parks was notified of the sighting. GF&P officials said mountain lion attacks on human are “very unlikely.”

“If you want to be extra cautious, walk in groups, however unaccompanied small children and small pets outside would be the most vulnerable,” the post said.

