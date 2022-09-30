Avera Medical Minute
Rules for the Dakota News Now/KOTA gubernatorial debate

Libertarian candidate Tracey Quint (left), Gov. Kristi Noem (middle), Rep. Jamie Smith (right)
Libertarian candidate Tracey Quint (left), Gov. Kristi Noem (middle), Rep. Jamie Smith (right)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The following is the list of rules sent to each candidate prior to the Sept. 30 Dakota News Now/KOTA gubernatorial debate.

1. The broadcast will originate from the KOTA/KEVN Studios in Rapid City, SD.

2. The debate will be televised live on KOTA and FOX Sioux Falls at 6:30 pm MT/7:30 pm CT. The debate will be 60 minutes, without commercials.

3. The broadcast will be livestreamed on the stations’ websites and OTT channels.

4. The candidate may bring up to three supporters to the debate location. They will be able to sit in the studio during the debate.

5. Those in the studio will be asked to refrain from applauding during the debate in order to get through as many topics as possible.

6. No cell phones are permitted on the stage during the debate.

7. The debate will proceed even if one or more candidates fail to appear.

8. Candidates and moderator(s) will be in place for camera and microphone checks 10 minutes prior to the program.

9. The stage will be set up with the moderators seated. The candidates will be seated at individual podiums.

10. Candidates will not be able to bring notes, but will be given paper to take notes during the debate. No charts or other visual aids will be permitted. No signs will be allowed in the audience.

11. After a brief introduction by the moderators, each candidate will be allowed a one-minute opening statement.

12. The moderators will ask the questions. Each candidate will have up to two minutes to respond to each question. Opponents will have one minute for response.

13. Each candidate will be allowed a closing statement of no more than 1:00 in length.

14. The order for questioning and closing statements will be determined by drawing lots prior to the debate.

15. There will be a timekeeper to help all parties to adhere to the time limits. The timekeeper will use cue cards to indicate 30 seconds, 10 seconds, and STOP.

16. Actual timing of the program likely will vary slightly due to the “human factor” involved in a question & answer format, but the sponsors and the moderator(s) will make every reasonable effort to protect the time allotted for closings statements.

17. The broadcast will be copyrighted with all rights reserved by Gray Television Group, Inc., which owns KSFY, KDLT, KOTA, and KEVN. No recording or distribution of the program, either audio or video, may be used in any form or in any medium, including in any campaign materials, and any such use could subject a party to copyright liability.

Noem changes course on grocery tax, commits to repealing it
