Second ‘Paw’ Sale fundraises for Aberdeen Area Humane Society

Items at the Second Paw Sale include furniture, jewelry, fine china, toys, pet supplies,...
Items at the Second Paw Sale include furniture, jewelry, fine china, toys, pet supplies, holiday decorations, electronics and more.(Dakota News Now)
By Sarah Parkin
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Instead of selling unwanted household items, community members could donate them to the Aberdeen Area Humane Society to help benefit their shelter.

During the 2nd ‘Paw’ Sale, the AAHS will resell those items such as furniture, dishes, jewelry, electronics, holiday decorations and pet supplies, and all proceeds will go back to the shelter.

AAHS Board Member, Pamela Monaghan-Geernaert, says there were plenty of donations given this year.

”People have just been really generous with the donations, so it’s just been really awesome to pass on that generosity to other people and be able to take the proceeds from that and help out our shelter,” said Monaghan-Geernaert.

The event will take place on October 1st from 9 a.m to 3 p.m. at the Brown County Fairgrounds expo building. For shoppers who want the first dibs, they can make a donation to beat the crowds Friday night.

”Tonight, from six to seven, if you pay a $20 donation, you are welcome to come early and shop,” said Monaghan-Geernaert.

Of the AAHS’s total operating fund, 25% comes from fundraising events like the 2nd Paw Sale.

“We do not get any state or federal funding. The rest of it is all through donors. So, it’s really important for us. We keep our doors open because of people in the community completely,” said Monaghan-Geernaert.

While shopping at the sale gives back to the animal shelter, it also gives community members a good deal.

“Instead of just asking people for money or asking them for supplies, this is just a great way for us to help people clean out their garages, give us their treasures they no longer want and pass it on. It’s a great way to sort of pay it forward and keep paying to keep our doors open,” said Monaghan-Geernaert.

While the Aberdeen Area Humane Society needs funds to operate, what it really needs right now if for their animals to find loving homes.

”Desperately, right now, we are overrun with cats. We really need people to adopt our pets. That’s most important. We really don’t want to see pets staying at our shelter for long periods of time. We want to get them in loving homes of good pet parents,” said Monaghan-Geernaert.

To view pets that are currently available for adoption at the Aberdeen Area Humane Society, or to make a donation, visit anewleashonlife.net

