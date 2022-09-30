South Dakota contractors and non-profits providing assistance to hurricane survivors

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After the winds and rising waters have erased homes, businesses, and vehicles, the necessities of life become crucial for day-to-day living.

The Red Cross continues to send volunteers in two-week missions to the areas affected by Hurricane Ian, moving some of the shelter locations to match the path of the storm. Patty Brooks, Executive Director of Red Cross of Eastern South Dakota, says over 60 thousand people are expected to stay at a red cross shelter each night in the coming days.

“We’re just being a roof over their head, someone to talk to, a hot meal for the day,” said Brooks. “There are parts of Fort Myers and up the coast that are completely without power and are completely devastated.”

Marty Mesen, Excel Energy Regional Vice President of Distribution and Operations, puts the devastation in perspective.

“Over 2 million customers that are without power right now. That’s more customers than what we serve in our Minnesota, Wisconsin, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Michigan footprint,” said Mesen.

And that’s why Excel Energy is sending experts to help.

“There are approximately 200 contractor crews that went down there on behalf of Xcel Energy,” said Mesen.

It’s hard to know yet how much needs to be repaired or completely replaced.

“Past events that have happened with hurricanes that have taken weeks to restore,” said Mesen.

The long hours and difficult work are worth it when the entire neighborhood cheers as the lights come back on.

“The workers that do this line of work, the gratification is that you get to help restore people back to somewhat normal living after something like this,” said Mesen.

A $100,000 matching fund is established in the region through the Red Cross disaster relief program.

