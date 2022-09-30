Stakes are high for Winner’s first regular season visit to Sparky Anderson Field Friday night in Class 11-B

BRIDGEWATER, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -We have a super match-up for our Game of the Week on Football Friday in Class 11-B when #1 Winner takes a road trip to play at Sparky Anderson Field against the #2 Seahawks of Bridgewater-Emery-Ethan.

These teams have seen plenty of each other in the post season, especially in championship games. And it the success of all those teams in past years that makes these teams now so good year after year.

Winner head Coach Trent Olson says, “It’s tradition is where it starts and the kids when they are little. No little kid ever watches a home game. In Winner they’re up on the practice field beating each other up and having a great time and dreaming about being out there on a Friday night playing and that’s where it starts really. And then kids love it. They are willing to put in the work and the sacrifice it takes to be a consistently good program.”

Bridgewater-Emery-Ethan Head Coach Jeff Van Leur says, ”It’s always been next man up for our program. We’ve had some new kids step in and we’re just getting better each week and gaining more confidence and that’s the way it’s always been here. We’re going to find a way to win and those kids know that and they’re going to step in and make things happen. So that’s what’s happened so far this year.”

This is the first time these two teams have played in the regular season in Bridgewater. Zach Borg will be there for all the pregame festivities tomorrow night and we’ll have complete highlights of 17 games on Football Friday.

