Tea Area and Lincoln play to 2-2 tie in girls soccer

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Both teams came into Thursday game at Howard Wood Field with excellent records and they will leave the same way.

The 10-2-2 Tea Area Titans scored the game’s first two goals as Sidney Neuhardt and Avalon Thompson both scored for a 2-0 lead. But the 9-1-2 Lincoln Patriots rallied for the game’s final 2 goals and a 2-2 tie.

High School soccer playoffs begin next week.

