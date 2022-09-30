Thousands in awe as bison run through the Black Hills

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Thousands gathered at Custer State Park to witness approximately 60 horse riders herd bison with a run through the Black Hills.

Not only is the run important to spectators, but the run keeps the herd healthy and active. The buffalo themselves are a huge part of South Dakota and what the state represents.

A herd of 36 buffalo was given to Custer State Park back in 1914 to combat the looming extinction of the bison. Now the buffalo run allows spectators to see a glimpse of South Dakota and its indigenous history, witnessing the buffalo roam the plains once again.

“It’s a symbol of the American West. It’s a special heard that’s a big part of South Dakota,” said Gov. Noem. “It gives us the opportunity to focus on what this heard has always meant to our tribes, and it gives us a chance to share their history.”

The annual roundup brings pride to the people who live here, reminding them of how sacred the bison are to them and South Dakota’s nine Native American tribes.

If you missed the running of the buffalo on Friday, the 57th annual Custer State Park Buffalo Roundup and arts festival continues until Sunday.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.