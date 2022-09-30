Thursday’s HS Volleyball recap with highlights of wins by Harrisburg, Lincoln and Colman-Egan

SIOUX FALLS and COLMAN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It was a busy night of girls high school volleyball Thursday night.

At Jefferson, the 3rd-ranked Harrisburg Tigers in Class “AA” won the first two sets and the match 3-1 over #5 Jefferson. Gabi Zachariasen, Kaelyn Snoozy and Morrisen Samuels led the way for the Tigers. Taylor Evenson had 12 kills for the Cavaliers.

At the Lincoln gym, the Patriots knocked off 4th-ranked Huron in impressive fashion in straight sets. Jazz Kutey had a dozen kills and blocks for the Pats and Linnea Nesheim had 10 kills.

Finally in Colman, it was the match of the night between the Hawks and Castlewood as the Warriors won the second and third sets to take a 2-1 lead. But the home team rallied to win the fourth set and then took the tie-breaker 15-11. Presley Knecht led the Warriors with 16 kills and sophomore Emerson Carter had 12. For Colman-Egan, Daniela Lee had 11 and Kadance Landis 10 kills.

