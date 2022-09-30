Tonight at 7: Coverage of the Dakota News Now/KOTA gubernatorial debate begins

RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Dakota News Now/KOTA South Dakota gubernatorial race debate is now just hours away.

Friday night’s debate will be the only of its kind to feature all three candidates for governor. Incumbent Republican Gov. Kristi Noem previously said she is only taking part in one debate this election season. She will take the stage with Democratic challenger Jamie Smith, a state representative, and Libertarian candidate Tracey Quint.

The hour-long debate begins at 7:30 p.m. CT. Dakota News Now coverage begins at 7 p.m. with a half-hour debate preview, and a half-hour post-debate analysis show will immediately follow end of the debate.

Viewers can watch the debate on Fox Sioux Falls. A livestream of the debate will be added to this story once coverage begins.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.