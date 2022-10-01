Avera Medical Minute
FOOTBALL FRIDAY TAILGATE TOUR-Bridgewater!

Previewing the battle of top-ranked teams between Winner & Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan
Visit #2 Bridgewater/Emery-Ethan
By Zach Borg
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 11:14 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BRIDGEWATER, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The final Football Friday of September brings a rematch of the 11B State Championship and a battle of top ranked teams as #1 Winner visits #2 Bridgewater-Emery Ethan.

Our Football Friday Tailgate Tour pulled into Bridgewater to preview the big game during Seahawks homecoming! In the video viewer above you can hear from the top -ranked Warriors, and below we hear from the Seahawks and get the Dakota News Now Sports Puppy’s Pick!

Seahawks host #1 Winner

