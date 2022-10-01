Avera Medical Minute
FOOTBALL FRIDAY -Week 6 (9-30-22)

Featuring highlights from 17 prep football games in South Dakota, Northwest Iowa & Southwest Minnesota!
By Mark Ovenden, Zach Borg and Cooper Seamer
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 11:14 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The final September of the prep football season featured a pair of #1 vs. #2 ranked teams squaring off in South Dakota, and Football Friday was there for all the action and more!

Click on the video viewer to see our seventh edition of Football Friday this year featuring highlights from 17 prep football games in South Dakota, Northwest Iowa & Southwest Minnesota:

-O’Gorman @ Jefferson

-Harrisburg @ Washington

-Lincoln @RC Stevens

-Pierre @ Brandon Valley

-Sturgis @ Tea

-Yankton @ Brookings

-West Central @ Tri-Valley

-Dell Rapids @ Beresford

-Lennox @ Dakota Valley

-Winner @ Bridgewater/Emery-Ethan

-Miller/Highmore-Harold @ Elk Point-Jefferson

-Howard @ Viborg-Hurley

-Hamlin @ Warner

-Hanson @ Garretson

-Lake Crystal @ Pipestone

-Worthington @ Luverne

-Central Lyon @ Unity Christian

