Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Hurricane Ian pushes large fishing boat ashore; Coast Guard rescues crew

A large commercial fishing boat washed ashore in Myrtle Beach as Hurricane Ian moved through the area. (Source: WMBF)
By WMBF Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 8:57 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - A large commercial fishing boat washed ashore in Myrtle Beach on Friday as South Carolina felt the impact of Hurricane Ian.

WMBF reports the boat came ashore in the area of Williams Street near the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk.

According to the Myrtle Beach Police Department, no one was on the boat when it washed ashore. City officials said the U.S. Coast Guard had rescued those who were onboard.

Authorities urged the public to stay away from the boat. Police and the Myrtle Beach Fire Department said they didn’t want any debris from the boat or the boat itself to hurt someone as it shifted in the high surf.

Officials said they believed that the boat was damaged and leaking fuel in the ocean.

Copyright 2022 WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Families and students from Faulkton as well as surrounding communities gathered outside the...
Prayer vigil held in Sioux Falls for Faulkton student
Police: Aberdeen man attempted to grab 3-year-old girl in Sioux Falls
Damien Jo Westra was arrested yesterday by the Sheriff's Office Fugitive Task Force.
Fugitive Task Force arrested escaped inmate in Sioux Falls
Police lights
Mitchell man pleads guilty to 1st-degree rape of minor under 13 years old
Having to leave O’Gorman High School for his hair is still something that’s hard to talk about...
O’Gorman High School student moving on from decision over hair

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Boat washes ashore in Myrtle Beach during Hurricane Ian
This photo provided by the North Korean government shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
North Korea fires 4th round of missile tests in 1 week
President Joe Biden walks with Bob Parant, Medicare beneficiary with Type 1 diabetes, as they...
Biden signs bill to avert government shutdown, aid Ukraine
McGregor Shooting 9.29.22
5 slain in Texas neighborhood identified; suspect charged