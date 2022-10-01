SiouxperCon 2022 attracts pop culture icons
The annual three-day event celebrates pop culture, art, film, and comic books.
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The annual SiouxperCon is back this year with some of the biggest names in film, art, and fandom.
The event kicked off Sept. 30 and runs through Oct. 2 at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. Meteorologist Aaron Doudna caught up with two guests at this year’s convention, actor Jim Beaver and Mythbusters Jr. star Rachel Pizzolato.
Beaver starred in the HBO series “Deadwood” and “The Boys” on Amazon. Pizzolato is an award-winning scientist and patent-pending inventor.
Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.