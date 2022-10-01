Avera Medical Minute
SiouxperCon 2022 attracts pop culture icons

The annual three-day event celebrates pop culture, art, film, and comic books.
Siouxpercon live interview: Actor Jim Beaver from Breaking Bad, Deadwood and more
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The annual SiouxperCon is back this year with some of the biggest names in film, art, and fandom.

The event kicked off Sept. 30 and runs through Oct. 2 at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. Meteorologist Aaron Doudna caught up with two guests at this year’s convention, actor Jim Beaver and Mythbusters Jr. star Rachel Pizzolato.

Beaver starred in the HBO series “Deadwood” and “The Boys” on Amazon. Pizzolato is an award-winning scientist and patent-pending inventor.

Meet Siouxpercon's special guest Rachel Pizzolato of Mythbusters Jr

