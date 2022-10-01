Avera Medical Minute
Two drug busts in Roberts County early Saturday morning

(WCAX)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ROBERTS COUNTY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Three people are in jail after two separate drug busts in Roberts County. They both happened early Saturday morning.

The first occurred around 12:30 a.m. when a deputy stopped a vehicle for speeding north of New Effington.

The driver, Nicole Renville, was on probation. During a search of her vehicle, the deputy found opiates suspected of containing fentanyl.

She was arrested and is facing several charges.

The second drug bust happened around 3:00 a.m. when a vehicle associated with previous suspicious activity was pulled over.

Law enforcement searched the vehicle and found methamphetamine, marijuana, and THC wax.

The driver, Bryan Dumarce Jr., and the passenger, Truck Mesteth, were arrested. They each are facing several charges.

