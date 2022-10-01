SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re kicking off October with some warm and breezy weather! High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s across the region. The wind will pick up a little bit today, and we could see some wind gusts around 25 mph, maybe even some close to 30 mph. The warm, dry weather and the wind will combine for a high risk of fire danger across the region, so burning is definitely not a good idea!

The wind should quiet down tonight with lows dropping into the 50s for most of the region. Sunday is looking just a nice, but a touch cooler. Highs will be in the 70s across the region. Looking ahead to next week, we’ll start off with a chance for a little rain on Monday with highs still in the 70s.

We’re going to see some cooler air move into the region for the rest of next week. We’ll drop into the 60s for highs Tuesday and Wednesday. By Thursday and Friday, it will really be feeling like fall with highs in the 50s! Morning lows to the north may even fall into the 20s!

Highs will warm up a bit after that. By next weekend, we’re looking at high temperatures getting back into the 60s with some 70s popping back up early next week. It looks like we’ll be staying pretty dry the next couple weeks, as well.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.