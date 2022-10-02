CLASH OF THE CHAMPIONS! O’Gorman wins five set thriller at Sioux Falls Christian

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A clash of reigning South Dakota State Volleyball Champions lived up to the hype.

O’Gorman, the two-time defending AA State Champion, went to Sioux Falls Christian, the five-time defending State A Champion, and pulled out a five set victory (25-23, 24-26, 25-16, 15-25, 15-10) on Saturday night in prep volleyball action. Click on the video viewer for highlights!

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.