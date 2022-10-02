Coyotes earn 15th straight victory over Jackrabbits with five set win

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota (14-2, 3-1 Summit) received a match-high 19 kills from Elizabeth Juhnke and a match-high 33 digs from Lolo Weideman in a five-set victory over South Dakota State. With the win, the Coyotes earned one point in the South Dakota Showdown series. Game scores went 16-25, 25-23, 25-16, 22-25, 15-10.

Who Stood Out

Lolo Weideman led South Dakota’s defensive effort in the five-set battle with her 33 digs, just one shy of her career-high 34 digs against Denver. Weideman also tallied a match-high six service aces, which matches her career-high from a year ago against St. Thomas.

For South Dakota State (8-8, 2-2) it was outside hitter Crystal Burk, who tallied 18 kills and 15 digs for her 13th double-double of the season.

Turning Point

The Jackrabbits came out strong to take set one and gain the one set advantage. However, the Coyotes came back swinging in set two and went on a 6-1 run after being down 22-19 to take the second set and tie the match. USD’s first block of the match closed out that set and the Coyotes roared for nine more blocks over the final three sets. South Dakota took an early 12-4 lead in set three and held the momentum from there, before SDSU rallied to take set four. South Dakota was able to survive three Jackrabbit set points before a kill from Elyse Winter sent the match to set five. The Coyotes went on a 4-0 run to take an 11-5 lead in set five which gave them the boost they needed to seal the win.

Notable

Juhnke added 10 digs to her 19 kills to tally her ninth double-double of the season.

Madison Harms totaled 16 kills while hitting .407 and added five blocks.

Brooklyn Schram finished with 49 assists and six digs.

Kamryn Farris added 15 digs for the Yotes, just two shy of her career high.

Quotable

“Tonight was another great rivalry game! The atmosphere was great and really fun to be a part of,’ said head coach Leanne Williamson. “Our team took a little while to settle in, but we were able to make some adjustments on our side and found ways to have success. In a rivalry game, you have to be ok with the ebbs and flows of the match, and we were successful when we were comfortable with that. Our serve, block, and defense made the biggest switch for us which aided in our success. I am happy that our team fought to find a way to win on the road!”

Up Next

The Coyotes’ road run continues, with matches against St. Thomas on October 6 and Western Illinois on October 8.

