A few showers possible

Sunday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team(Dakota News Now)
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 7:12 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Today is looking like another warm and breezy day. Highs will be in the 70s across most of the region with a few 80s possible out west. We have a few showers and rumbles of thunder moving through this morning. Those will move northeast and fall apart as the day rolls on. Looking ahead to next week, we’ll start off with a chance for a little rain on Monday and Tuesday with highs still in the 70s.

We’re going to see some cooler air move into the region for the rest of next week. We’ll drop into the 60s for highs by Wednesday. By Thursday and Friday, it will really be feeling like fall with highs in the 40s and 50s! Morning lows to the north may even fall into the 20s!

Highs will warm up a bit after that. By next weekend, we’re looking at high temperatures getting back into the 60s with some 70s popping back up early next week. It looks like we’ll be staying pretty dry the next couple weeks, as well.

