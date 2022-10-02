Gramstad marches Northwestern past Mount Marty

ORANGE CITY, IA (Dakota News Now) - The No. 4-ranked Northwestern College football team (4-1, 4-1 GPAC) showed right out of the gates why they are a top-5 team in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA), steamrolling the Mount Marty Lancers (2-3, 1-3 GPAC) on Homecoming weekend on the campus of Northwestern College.

“The offensive line deserves a lot of credit, they set the tone on how the game would be played,” said head coach Matt McCarty. “Offensively we got some big plays to start the game which was huge for momentum.”

Northwestern did not mess around today, winning the coin toss and choosing to receive the opening kick. Not even two minutes into the game, the Raiders put up their first of what would be seven touchdowns on the day. Jalyn Gramstad (So., Lester, Iowa) found Michael Storey (Sr., Spencer, Iowa) from 35 yards out.

Following a Lancer three-and-out, Gramstad led another phenomenal drive of 61 yards on five plays, finding Tanner Schouten (So., Orange City, Iowa) for the sophomore wide receiver’s first-career touchdown grab. Mount Marty would find their lone offensive score of the day the following drive thanks to a 50-yard touchdown strike from Ken Gray to Trey Hansen.

The final scoring play of the opening quarter came thanks to a new career-long field goal from junior kicker Eli Stader (Cedar Grove, Wis.), who belted it and had room to spare. The field goal marks tied for the second-longest in program history and just one yard shy of the program record.

The second quarter saw three scores, all from the Red Raiders but not just the offense. Gramstad would find Storey for the second-time in as many touchdown passes, capping off a 12-play, 75-yard drive. With under four minutes left to go in the half, Parker Fryar (So., Waukee, Iowa) hit Gray forcing the ball out and Tanner Oleson (Sr., Larchwood, Iowa) was there to scoop it up and return it 75 yards for the score. Finally, getting the ball back with just over two minutes left in the half, Gramstad led a 39 second drive of 65 yards – thanks for a 52-yard sprint – capping it off with an eight-yard touchdown scamper to give the Red Raiders the 38-6 halftime advantage.

Notching his seventh-career 100-yard rushing game, Konner McQuillan (Jr., Leavenworth, Kan.) would be the star of the show in the second half. Having notched 67 yards in the first half, the day would get sweeter for the junior in the second half. The Leavenworth, Kan. native was responsible for both Red Raider scores – punching the ball in from inside the five-yard line twice. “Konner had some really explosive runs,” commented McCarty. “It was good to see him run with confidence today!”

For the second-straight week, Gramstad set new career-highs leading the Red Raider offense, “Jalyn made some really big plays to help break the game open, especially right before the half,” said McCarty.

GAME NOTES:

The streak continues as NWC put up 501 yards of total offense this afternoon, bringing it up to four-straight games.

The program improves to 57-2 since 2010 when rushing for 200+ yards, recording 250 net yards on the ground today.

Kicker Eli Stader hit a new career-long field goal of 50 yards in the first quarter, breaking his former career-high of 47 yards (2021).

The kick ties Brad Cave and his 50-yarder back in 2004 against Briar Cliff for the second-longest field goal in program history (51 yards).

Jalyn Gramstad set two new career highs in passing yards (238) and passing touchdowns (3).

The Raiders had two 100+ yard rushers – Konner McQuillan (107) and Gramstad (105).

McQuillan punched the ball in the end zone twice, having 14 carries for a long of 39 yards.

Michael Storey was lights out today grabbing nine passes for 139 yards and two touchdowns.

It marks Storey’s seventh-career 100+-yard receiving game.

Sophomore wide receiver Tanner Schouten brought down his first-career touchdown catch; he had three receptions for 58 yards.

Parker Fryar had a game-high nine tackles, while also recording 1.5 sacks and forcing one fumble.

Tanner Oleson had a scoop-and-score, the lone defensive touchdown of the day.

Derrick Robinson and Gavin Lorenzen both had an interception, both recording their first of the season.

Stader had nine kickoffs on the day, six going for touchbacks and averaging 62.0 yards per kick.

Up Next: Northwestern has their bye week next week (Oct. 8) and will return to action on Saturday, October 15 against the Defenders of Dordt University (2-2, 2-2 GPAC) in Sioux Center with kickoff slated for 1:00 p.m.

