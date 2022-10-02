Avera Medical Minute
JDRF South Dakota works to expand its reach

By Brian Allen
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation of South Dakota is working to improve community awareness of what Type 1 Diabetes is and how it affects the children diagnosed and their families. Doing so also involves increasing community involvement in the organization’s events.

Dakota News Now’s Cordell Wright spoke with Dakota News Now’s Brian Allen, who is serving as a Media Ambassador for JDRF South Dakota, about an upcoming organizational meeting that is hoping to get more people in the Sioux Falls community involved in the process.

The JDRF’s organization meeting is coming up Friday, October 7th at the Pizza Ranch location on 41st Street in Sioux Falls. If you would like to attend, you can find more information on the JDRF South Dakota Facebook page. If you would like to go ahead and reserve a spot at the meeting send an email to Brian Allen ; Brian.Allen@DakotaNewsNow.com .

