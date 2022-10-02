Avera Medical Minute
One person injured in Sunday morning shooting

A man was shot at the Giliberto's restaurant location on South Sertoma Avenue.
A man was shot at the Giliberto's restaurant location on South Sertoma Avenue.(Dakota News Now Staff)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police responded to a shooting in southwest Sioux Falls on Sunday just before 2:30 a.m. Upon arrival, police learned that a man had been shot at the Giliberto’s restaurant location on South Sertoma Avenue. The injuries were deemed to be non-life threatening. Police tell us more information will be presented Monday morning during briefing.

