One person injured in Sunday morning shooting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police responded to a shooting in southwest Sioux Falls on Sunday just before 2:30 a.m. Upon arrival, police learned that a man had been shot at the Giliberto’s restaurant location on South Sertoma Avenue. The injuries were deemed to be non-life threatening. Police tell us more information will be presented Monday morning during briefing.

