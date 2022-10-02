Sioux Falls fends of Augustana rally to retain Key To The City

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Despite some late heroics by the home team, the University of Sioux Falls mastery of arch rival Augustana on the Vikings’ homefield of Kirkeby-Over Stadium continued on Saturday afternoon in front of more nearly 5500 fans.

Though USF saw a 21 point fourth quarter lead trimmed to just seven late in the fourth quarter, the Cougars made a defensive stop in the final minute to preserve a 31-24 victory over Augustana and retain the Key to the City.

Sioux Falls improves to 5-0 on the season and 8-2 all-time in the Key To The City series. They have won all five games played at Augustana’s Kirkeby-Over Stadium.

USF appeared to put the game away with 10:03 remaining after a Thuro Reisdorfer 58-yard run gave the Coo a 31-10 lead. Casey Bauman answered with a pair of touchdown passes in a five minute span that pulled the Vikings within 31-24.

Augie got the ball back again and drove to midfield in the final minute. Bauman would be injured, though, and Thomas Scholten couldn’t complete a fourth down pass to keep Viking hopes alive.

Washington High School alum Reisdorfer ran 19 times for 134 yards and a pair of scores. Adam Mullen went 17-27 for 259 yards and two scores. Tri-Valley alum Landon Freeman hauled in a touchdown with Ethan Wittenburg adding seven grabs for 134 yards and a score.

Bauman was an offensive force for the Vikings, going 18-33 through the air for 284 yards and three scores in addition to rushing for 25 yards.

USF hosts SMSU next Saturday while the Vikings (4-1) head to Upper Iowa.

Click on the video viewer for highlights and reaction!

