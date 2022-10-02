Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

SiouxperCon 2022 runs all weekend in Sioux Falls

(KSFY)
By Scott Engen
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - SiouxperCon 2022 runs all weekend long at the Sioux Falls Convention Center.

This year’s event features stars from shows like Supernatural, Mythbusters, and the Walking Dead.

Dakota News Now Meteorologist Aaron Douda helped with the opening ceremonies Saturday morning.

SiouxperCon 2022 features 75 vendor booths and 48 guests.

While you’re there, be sure to check out the Dakota News Now booth for some great giveaways. Sunday is also Dakota News Now Family Day.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Families and students from Faulkton as well as surrounding communities gathered outside the...
Prayer vigil held in Sioux Falls for Faulkton student
Tracey Quint (left), Jamie Smith (center), Gov. Kristi Noem (right) take part in the Dakota...
Coverage of the Dakota News Now/KOTA gubernatorial debate
Buffalo showdown
The Buffalo Roundup draws thousands to the Black Hills
Murder suicide indicated by investigation
Police: Burglar enters through unlocked doors in concentrated area of Sioux Falls
Screen grab from a Vermillion Police Department video showing a mountain lion crossing a street...
Police spot mountain lion in Vermillion

Latest News

SiouxperCon 2022
SiouxperCon runs all weekend in Sioux Falls
Wolves fall in OT 27-26
Northern falls in overtime at University of Mary
Defeat Augustana 31-24
Sioux Falls fends off Augie to keep Key To The City
Goes airborne for SDSU touchdown in win over Western Illinois
SDSU takes out Western Illinois