SiouxperCon 2022 runs all weekend in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - SiouxperCon 2022 runs all weekend long at the Sioux Falls Convention Center.

This year’s event features stars from shows like Supernatural, Mythbusters, and the Walking Dead.

Dakota News Now Meteorologist Aaron Douda helped with the opening ceremonies Saturday morning.

SiouxperCon 2022 features 75 vendor booths and 48 guests.

