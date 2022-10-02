Avera Medical Minute
University of Mary stuns Northern in overtime

Missed extra point the difference in Wolves’ 27-26 defeat
Wolves fall 27-26
By Zach Borg and Northern State Wolves
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (Dakota News Now) - In their first overtime contest of the 2022 season, the Northern State University football team lost to the University of Mary. Following a 20-6 first half lead, the Marauders out-scored the Wolves 14-0 in regulation and were able to hit a touchdown and PAT to seal the win in overtime.

THE QUICK DETAILS

Final Score: NSU 26, MARY 27

Records: NSU 2-3, MARY 1-4Attendance: 1922

HOW IT HAPPENED

  • Stanley Haskins Jr. put the Wolves on the board early in the contest, scoring the first touchdown of his career; a 54-yard run
  • Isaiah Cherrier added a rushing score of his own a 10-44 in the second quarter; an 11-yard run which gave Northern a 14-0 lead
  • The Marauders answered back with 6-points on a rushing touchdown of their own, while Cherrier closed out the second quarter with a 2-yard touchdown and his second of the game
  • The teams entered the half with Northern leading 20-6
  • It was all UMary in the third and fourth, as the Marauders notched a pair of receiving touchdowns
  • Neither team was able to seal the deal in regulation and the game headed to overtime, where Will Madler hit Greg Lux for six Northern State points
  • NSU was unable to record the extra point and Mary tallied a passing touchdown and made PAT of their own, earning their first win of the season
  • The Northern offense tallied a game high 20 first downs and 192 yards rushing, adding 115 yards passing, for 307 yards of total offense
  • NSU averaged 4.9 yards per rush and 7.2 yards per completion
  • The Wolves defense recorded five sacks for a total loss of 29 yards
  • Both teams completed 7-of-15 third down attempts and Northern went a perfect 2-of-2 on fourth down and 3-of-3 in the red-zone
  • Haskins Jr. rushed for nearly 100 yards to lead both the Wolves and Marauders
  • Greg Lux led the receiving front with 46 yards, while Brennan Kutterer, Luke Gunderson, Ian Marshall, and William Berry recorded sacks

NORTHERN STATE STATISTICAL STANDOUTS

  • Will Madler: 16-of-28, 115 yards passing, 1 touchdown, 53 yards rushing
  • Stanley Haskins Jr.: 98 yards rushing, 1 touchdown
  • Jackson Martens: 7 tackles, 2.0 tackles for a loss
  • Brennan Kutterer: 5 tackles, 2.0 sacks

UP NEXT

The Wolves return home next Saturday for the annual Gypsy Days game versus Winona State. For a full list of game day promotions CLICK HERE. Fans are also reminded that all game day information and protocols are posted on the Dacotah Bank Stadium homepage.

