Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

World Archery Championships coming to Yankton

Yankton brings prestigious archery events to South Dakota.
Yankton brings prestigious archery events to South Dakota.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YANKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The National Field Archery Association Foundation (NFAAF), based in Yankton, South Dakota, will host the World Archery Field Championships from October 3rd to October 9th at the NFAA Easton Yankton Archery Center (NEYAC).

NEYAC, the world’s largest archery center, will welcome nearly 400 visitors from over 30 countries for the seven-day event. On October 2nd and 3rd athletes, coaches and managers will be getting ready for the events with accreditation, official practices, and equipment inspection.

The event will feature the best archers in the world that will shoot with barebow, compound, and recurve bows, including:

● Four-time Olympian (2008, 2012, 2016, 2020); three-time Olympic medalist (2 silvers, 1 bronze); and fan favorite Brady Ellison, USA ● World Ranking #1 Compound Archer, Mike Schloesser, Netherlands ● World Ranking #1 Compound Female Archery, Ella Gibson, Great Britain

● And more defending World Champions!

The first two days of the championships will take place at the scenic Gavins Point Horse Camp at the Lewis & Clark State Recreation Area where the archers will shoot an unmarked qualification round on Tuesday, and a marked qualification round on Wednesday.

Bruce Cull, Chairman of the Local Organizing Committee says: “We are excited to showcase the Lewis & Clark Recreational Area and believe we have created some of the most challenging qualification ranges in recent history. Field archery is similar to golf in that they are shooting at varying size targets at different distances. It requires a lot of skill! It’s going to be a fun week of archery.”

On October 6th and 7th, the competition will be moved to the NFAA Easton Yankton Facility for Individual and Team elimination matches.

The medal matches will be held October 8th and 9th with the team finals on Saturday, October 8th (10:00 AM - 5:00 PM) and the individual finals on Sunday, October 9th (9:00 AM - 3:00 PM).

In conjunction with the World Archery Finals, NEYAC will host the FNBO ArcheryFest. This community event is free and open to the public.

Attendees of all ages can enjoy a variety of archery activities (3D archery, archery trap, archery instruction), yard games, inflatables, a craft beer garden, local food trucks, and more.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was shot at the Giliberto's restaurant location on South Sertoma Avenue.
One person injured in Sunday morning shooting
Buffalo showdown
The Buffalo Roundup draws thousands to the Black Hills
Sioux Falls neighborhood concerned with Veterans Parkway expansion
Veterans Parkway expansion raises concerns for Sioux Falls neighborhood
Tracey Quint (left), Jamie Smith (center), Gov. Kristi Noem (right) take part in the Dakota...
Coverage of the Dakota News Now/KOTA gubernatorial debate
Murder suicide indicated by investigation
Police: Burglar enters through unlocked doors in concentrated area of Sioux Falls

Latest News

JDRF South Dakota is in the midst of push to increase community awareness of Type 1 Diabetes...
JDRF South Dakota works to expand its reach
JDRF South Dakota interview on upcoming organizational meeting
A man was shot at the Giliberto's restaurant location on South Sertoma Avenue.
One person injured in Sunday morning shooting
Sunday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team
A few showers possible