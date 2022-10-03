Arch rivals await SDSU after Jacks avoid letdown against Western Illinois

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With their biggest rivals coming up in consecutive weeks there certainly was reason for South Dakota State to overlook winless Western Illinois yesterday. While the offensive effort wasn’t always pretty, the Jackrabbits never gave the Leathernecks much hope for an upset in their 34-10 victory.

And they can primarily thank their hard hitting defense for it. SDSU held Western to just 220 total yards, 75 of which came on a touchdown drive in garbage time against the backups.

Though the offense wasn’t quite as sharp as they were a week earlier at Missouri State, Isaiah Davis got on track, rushing 27 times for 199 yards and a pair of scores.

It all helped State improve to 4-1, right about where they were expected to be as they enter a two week stretch in which they’ll play their chief rivals, South Dakota and North Dakota State, in back to back weeks.

It’s a difficult period SDSU says they’re prepared to attack in the same way they do all things.

The Jacks and Coyotes kick off on Saturday at 2 PM from Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium. USD has a two game win streak in the series highlighted by last year’s victory on a hail mary in the final play of regulation. This will be the first time, though, since 2018 that the two rivals have met in Brookings due to the spring 2021 game being called off by COVID-19.

SDSU visits NDSU on Saturday, October 15th, in the Dakota Marker game at 2:30 PM.

