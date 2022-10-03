Avera Medical Minute
Brookings police search for suspects in suspicious fire case

Officers warn swatting is a felony.(wsaw)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A report from the Brookings Police Department says witnesses identified potential suspects playing with lighters in the area before a fire engulfed a shed and caused damage to surrounding properties.

The Brookings Fire and Police Department responded to the scene around 3 p.m. on Saturday in northwest Brookings and found a shed on fire next to a mobile home. Due to the wind and extreme heat, the fire spread to the mobile home, causing significant damage, and several surrounding residences suffered heat damage outside the structures. The estimated damage is approximately $40,000.

Investigators found several other locations in the area where small grass fires had been started. On Sunday, residents of the affected neighborhood contacted law enforcement, saying they witnessed some juveniles possibly playing with a lighter in the area. The juveniles had fled the area before officers could make contact with them.

Officers say the suspects have been identified, and the fires are under investigation.

