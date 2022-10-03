Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

FAA: Flight attendants to get more rest breaks between flights

FILE - Sources tell CNN that Federal Aviation Administration officials will announce the change...
FILE - Sources tell CNN that Federal Aviation Administration officials will announce the change Tuesday.(Spirit Airlines)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Flight attendants will soon be getting more rest time in between flights.

Sources tell CNN that Federal Aviation Administration officials will announce the change Tuesday.

It’s welcome news for flight crew unions who have been fighting for the much-needed rest time.

The union says flight attendants are heavily fatigued and overworked after clocking in about 14 hours.

Airlines are aware of the coming change.

The FAA will hold a press conference Tuesday at Reagan National Airport to make the “major announcement.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was shot at the Giliberto's restaurant location on South Sertoma Avenue.
One person injured in Sunday morning shooting
Sioux Falls neighborhood concerned with Veterans Parkway expansion
Veterans Parkway expansion raises concerns for Sioux Falls neighborhood
“They listed myocarditis as the cause, with a contributing factor of the COVID Pfizer vaccine....
COVID-19 vaccine contributes to Sioux Falls man’s death
The Pittsburgh Steelers face the New England Patriots during an NFL football game at Acrisure...
Spectator at Steelers game dies after fall from escalator
Buffalo showdown
The Buffalo Roundup draws thousands to the Black Hills

Latest News

Immigrants gather with their belongings outside St. Andrews Episcopal Church, Wednesday Sept....
Reports: Martha’s Vineyard migrant flights recruiter identified
The suspect charged in a deadly crash was identified as a man with multiple prior DWIs,...
6-year-old killed after driver runs over him 3 times, authorities say
Some wonder if evacuation orders should have come sooner in parts of Florida.
Frustration and desperation mount as Ian’s effects linger
The CDC says it will no longer maintain a country-by-country list of travel advisories related...
CDC drops traveler health notices for individual countries
The suspect charged in a deadly crash was identified as a man with multiple prior DWIs,...
6-year-old killed after driver ran over him three times, authorities say